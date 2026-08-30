Andria Bartishvili set to join Arsenal as deal agreed

17-year-old Georgian wonderkid Andria Bartishvili is all set to join Premier League giants Arsenal, as an agreement is now in place.

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign highly rated Georgian youngster Andria Bartishvili, with the 17-year-old attacking midfielder set to move to the Premier League giants in 2027.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed a €4.5 million deal for Bartishvili, who will undergo his medical in London next week before signing a five-year contract with the club.

Bartishvili will officially join the North London club after his 18th birthday in 2027, with the deal structured to secure his services well in advance. Born in Tbilisi, the teenager began his development at Dinamo Tbilisi before joining FC Kolkheti Poti in January 2025, and is currently gaining some valuable first-team experience on loan at Iberia 1999.

What will Bartishvili bring to the table?

Although not yet a regular starter, he has accumulated close to 1,000 minutes across 16 league appearances, contributing two goals and two assists, evidence of his attacking qualities despite limited senior experience

Bartishvili is regarded as a versatile attacking player who can operate as a number 10, centre-forward or from either flank. That flexibility is understood to underpin Arsenal’s long-term view of his potential.

The Georgian has also attracted attention for comparisons to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, another Georgian attacker who rose to prominence before establishing himself among Europe’s elite.

The timing reflects Bartishvili’s contract situation: his agreement with Kolkheti Poti is due to expire at the turn of the year, and since he will be a free agent at the start of next year, Arsenal identified the opportunity and moved decisively.

The Gunners’ decision to invest in the teenager reflects a continued focus on identifying emerging talent before they become established stars. At just €4.5 million, he could prove to be a massive bargain in the long run. For now, Mikel Arteta’s team will continue to monitor him and wait for his arrival at the start of next year.

The teenage sensation might start as an academy player, but his massive potential suggests it won’t be long before he starts getting involved in Arteta’s first-team plans,