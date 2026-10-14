Leeds United fearful of Tarik Muharemovic exit amid Bayern Munich links

Leeds United are fearful of losing summer signing Tarik Muharemovic sooner than expected, as interest from several European clubs continues to grow.

According to Football Insider, Muharemovic’s future at Leeds United remains uncertain, with considerable interest emerging in the talented Bosnian defender. Elland Road officials are reportedly concerned about losing him sooner than expected, with Bayern Munich among the clubs that could make a move for the former Sassuolo star in the near future.

Muharemovic has wasted no time establishing himself as a key member of Daniel Farke’s side after joining Leeds in a £34.1 million move from Sassuolo during the summer. The Bosnian defender effectively replaced Pascal Struijk and has taken on significant responsibility in the Leeds backline.

His performances at Sassuolo had already attracted interest from several top European clubs, and some of those sides are now returning to the race ahead of future transfer windows. Inter Milan and Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Muharemovic in January, while new clubs are also making their interest known.

Bayern Munich are the latest club to enter the race, according to reports. The Bundesliga champions could present a compelling opportunity for the defender, although Leeds United are unlikely to entertain offers anytime soon.

Leeds United could face uncertainty over Muharemovic

Leeds United agreed a five-year contract with Tarik Muharemovic during the summer, and his deal runs until 2031. Given that long-term commitment, the club should ideally feel secure at this stage of the season. However, just six games into the Premier League campaign, growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs appears to have caused concern.

Bayern Munich could present a tempting opportunity for Muharemovic, particularly if they offer him the chance to join one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. From the player’s perspective, it may be too early to leave Leeds United, but he could be open to the idea if a suitable opportunity arises.

However, Leeds are well within their rights to block any approaches, at least during the January transfer window. That could create a complicated situation if the player expresses a desire to leave, as the club could be left with an unhappy defender whose focus has shifted elsewhere.

Leeds should ideally retain Muharemovic for the whole season at the very least. The summer transfer window could provide a better opportunity to demand a significant fee for the defender. If an interested club submits a suitable offer, there would be little reason for Leeds United to reject it, as they could potentially make a substantial profit on their £34.1 million investment.