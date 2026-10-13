Chelsea told to pay over £50 million to sign Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona will demand at least £50 million to part ways with 29-year-old Dutch playmaker Frenkie de Jong next year.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Frenkie de Jong is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a creative midfielder, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Barcelona playmaker.

Per Pete O’Rourke, Lamine Camara also remains on Chelsea’s radar, though the West London club’s wishlist is not limited to only the AS Monaco midfielder. Meanwhile, the report adds that the £50 million valuation is the starting point for talks between Barcelona and Chelsea, with the Blaugrana aiming to recoup more than that before sanctioning his exit.

Frenkie de Jong and his Barcelona journey so far

Frenkie de Jong has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Barcelona from Ajax in a big-money move in July 2019. Despite being among the most consistent performers for the Blaugrana in the last seven years, persistent fitness issues have hampered the 29-year-old in recent seasons, and he is currently on the sidelines due to another injury.

The Dutch playmaker, who has featured 70 time for the Netherlands, has made over 300 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 20 goals and 31 assists. Despite the recent fitness issues, the Netherlands international has retained popularity in the market, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Frenkie de Jong has been on Chelsea’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as the West London club could not replace filling Enzo Fernandez when he joined Manchester City in a record deal in the summer transfer window. That has left Xabi Alonso with only four specialist midfielders in his squad.

While Romeo Lavia has been exceptional at the onset of the 2026/27 season, there are doubts over his durability due to his struggles with persistent fitness issues since arriving from Southampton. Meanwhile, Valentin Barco is still adapting to the challenges of playing the Premier League, while Jordan Henderson, at 36, is in the twilight of his career.

Frenkie de Jong has the quality and productivity record to Fernandez’s void at Chelsea, as apart from his output for Barcelona, he has the progressive passing to become the ideal foil to Moises Caicedo and Lavia. However, it is unclear if Chelsea will be open to paying over £50 million to sign the Dutch midfielder from Barcelona.