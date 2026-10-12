Manchester City prepare €100 million bid to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic, Manchester United also keen

Manchester City will look to sign 22-year-old German international Aleksandar Pavlovic from Bayern Munich next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Manchester City are ready to submit a bid worth €100 million to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic. The Citizens are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Bayern Munich mainstay.

However, per Fussball News, Bayern Munich will not entertain any bids for Pavlovic, having rebuffed an enquiry by Manchester City by informing them that he is “not for sale”. This also comes as bad news for other prospective suitors, with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid also interested in the youngster.

The rapid rise of Aleksandar Pavlovic

Aleksandar Pavlovic has quickly established himself as one of the world’s best young midfielders since breaking into the first-team squad at Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old spent his formative years in Germany, passing through the academies at SC Olching and SC Furstenfeldbruck before graduating from the youth division at Bayern Munich.

Pavlovic has made over 100 appearances for Bayern Munich thus far, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists. He has been a mainstay in the middle of the park this term, accumulating 588 minutes of game time in eight outings while contributing a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, the German midfielder’s progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Premier League giants, in particular, pursuing his signature for months.

A man in demand

Manchester City hold a long-standing interest in Aleksandar Pavlovic. However, after signing three midfielders in the summer, Enzo Maresca already has multiple midfield options at his disposal, including Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and Ayyoub Bouaddi. While Mateo Kovacic faces an uncertain future at the Etihad, his replacement could be a squad-depth signing rather than an immediate starter.

Manchester United, under Michael Carrick, similarly have four midfield options after a summer overhaul. Yet Youri Tielemans will turn 30 before the 2026/27 season ends, leaving the club in need of a long-term prospect. Pavlovic’s ability to progress play from deep while remaining productive in advanced areas makes him an appealing target for the Red Devils.

However, Bayern Munich’s stance on the German midfielder’s future has never deviated, and he remains off-limits for his suitors. So, despite Manchester City’s intention to produce a bid worth €100 million, a deal is not on the cards, with Pavlovic unavailable, per the report, having settled at the Allianz Arena.