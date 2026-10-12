Liverpool, Manchester United told to pay £50 million to sign Josh King

Fulham will demand around £50 million to part ways with 19-year-old English youth international Josh King next year.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Josh King. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Fulham prodigy.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Josh King will be on the radar for a number of clubs because of his performances for Fulham so far this season. It’s not just Liverpool, there’s been talk of the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and even Barcelona looking at Josh King. Fulham are not planning for any early departure for Josh King. He is still under contract until 2029 and obviously they’ll want to keep him.”

“Especially if they find themselves in a relegation fight this season, they will want to keep one of their best players to try and get them out of that situation, but it could be difficult. If Manchester United or any other club wanted to make an offer, he’s going to be worth in excess of £50million probably right now.”

Josh King and his meteoric rise

Josh King has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since breaking into the first-team squad at Fulham. The London-born playmaker rose through the ranks at the West London club after joining their academy in 2015, rapidly rising through the ranks before making his first-team bow at the onset of the 2024/25 season.

However, King enjoyed his Fulham breakthrough in the 2025/26 campaign, accumulating over 1,500 minutes of game time in 38 outings. The 19-year-old Englishman has been a rare bright spot in a tumultuous start to the 2026/27 season for the Cottagers, scoring twice and providing one assist in seven appearances thus far. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Liverpool’s interest in Josh King is understandable. Florian Wirtz has struggled to assert himself and faces an uncertain future at Anfield while attracting widespread criticism for his performances. So, the Reds need an upgrade in the position, and King, whose productivity in a dysfunctional Fulham team has been impressive this season, is a viable target.

As for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. King can learn the ropes from the Portuguese playmaker before taking over from him as his long-term successor. The Englishman’s underlying numbers (1.54 xG and 3 big chances created) have been impressive in the early days of the 2026/27 season, suggesting he has the potential to replace Fernandes.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United will face stiff competition for King’s signature, with recent reports linking him with Barcelona, Arsenal, and Borussia Dortmund. Fulham’s asking price of £50 million appears excessive for a largely unproven player, but he has shown the potential to become a world-class playmaker in the coming years.