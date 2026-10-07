Barcelona rival Manchester United in Josh King pursuit

Barcelona are the latest admirers of Josh King, with at least eight teams keen on the Fulham attacking midfielder ahead of future windows.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are ready to enter the race for Josh King, with the Fulham star also attracting interest from multiple other sides, including Manchester United. A January move could be highly unlikely, although a summer exit might resonate reasonably with the Cottagers.

Josh King has been one of the liveliest performers in the Premier League, representing Fulham this season, with the teenager scoring twice in five Premier League games so far. The West Londoners have a long-term deal in place with the teenage attacker, which will give them significant control over future proceedings in the market.

Arsenal and Liverpool were mentioned as suitors in previous reports, and now Barcelona have entered the race for the attacking midfielder ahead of future windows. The Catalan giants are constantly looking for emerging talents in the market, and in King’s case, he is certainly one to keep an eye on.

There are a total of eight teams in the mix, including Manchester United, with the Premier League giants looking at top talents for the future of their team. While they are set to prioritise signing defenders in the near future, they may view King as someone to succeed skipper Bruno Fernandes in the long term, and a big battle could ensue for the Fulham prodigy.

Why are Barcelona interested in Josh King?

King is one of the most sought-after young talents with plenty of Premier League experience, which makes him stand out among the best clubs in the market. The Catalans have long leaned towards investing in and developing young talent with the future in mind, and the 19-year-old Fulham wonderkid fits that profile perfectly.

There could also be a case for refreshing their ranks in the attacking midfield position, as Dani Olmo has several high-profile admirers, according to reports. Barcelona could also consider selling the Spanish international and reinvesting the proceeds in a younger player like King.

An eight-way battle for Josh King

Barcelona are not the only team in the mix, as several major English clubs and continental giants are also interested in the Fulham star. Alongside the Blaugrana, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are also involved, while the report names Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Inter Milan as likely suitors.

Should King continue his impressive performances, there is a strong chance that many of those clubs could approach Fulham with offers. The Cottagers will likely try to keep him beyond the January transfer window at the very least, as the English playmaker could be tempted by a major career switch after that point, possibly as soon as next summer.