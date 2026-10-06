Arsenal, Liverpool in transfer tussle to sign Josh King

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in a future move for the impressive Josh King, with Fulham likely to hold firm in the short term.

According to 4-4-2, Josh King is attracting considerable interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool. The young attacking midfielder has impressed with his performances for Fulham, and the club are expected to stand firm on their stance regarding the 19-year-old wonderkid, while there is also emerging interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Josh King has been one of the most talked-about names at Fulham this season, with the teenager scoring twice in five Premier League games so far. The Cottagers are well protected by a long-term contract, which will make it extremely difficult for suitors to make progress in future windows.

The report names Arsenal, Liverpool, and a few continental clubs as admirers of the Fulham star. It also claims that the West London outfit are likely to demand at least €60 million for the attacking midfielder, although that figure could rise if his performances continue to improve over the course of the current campaign.

The interest from Arsenal and Liverpool will be a concern for the Cottagers moving forward, though they have already ruled out a January exit. However, the chance to play for a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title will be tempting for the 19-year-old homegrown wonderkid, and those clubs will be on alert in the months ahead.

Why are Arsenal and Liverpool chasing Josh King?

Arsenal are seemingly looking at attacking midfield options in the market amid reported links with Dani Olmo, although Mikel Arteta might lean towards a younger player who can grow into the team’s style. Given their reported interest in Eli Junior Kroupi as well, King fits the kind of profile Arsenal appear to be targeting for the future.

The same goes for King, who has shown plenty of promise in his short spell with Fulham so far. The English youth international could, in theory, be developed into a top-level performer for the Gunners, who are now facing the prospect of competing with Liverpool.

Liverpool are anticipating offers for Florian Wirtz, according to reports, and even though they are expected to keep the German playmaker, the long-term picture looks less certain. Should they part ways with Wirtz, the idea of signing King could move higher up the list, as they remain keen to have a player of that type in the squad.

Overall, King has plenty of suitors pursuing his signature, although Fulham are set to stick to their stance and underline his importance to the squad. A big enough offer could tempt the Cottagers, although that may not happen in January.