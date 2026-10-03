Barcelona unwilling to sell Dani Olmo amid Arsenal, Chelsea links

Barcelona will not entertain any offers to part ways with 28-year-old Spanish international Dani Olmo next year.

According to a report by Caught Offside, suggestions that Arsenal and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Dani Olmo. There have also been claims that Bayern Munich may attempt to secure the 28-year-old Barcelona playmaker’s services in the January transfer window.

However, per Caught Offside, Barcelona would prefer to cash in on Jules Kounde instead of selling Olmo. The report adds that there have not been “any contacts, and a move is not considered likely at all” ahead of the January transfer window.

Dani Olmo and his fruitful Barcelona return

Dani Olmo has endured a topsy-turvy ride since rejoining Barcelona from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €47 million in August 2024. While the Spaniard has spent considerable time on the sidelines due to fitness issues, he has always been productive, scoring 20 goals and providing 20 assists in 96 outings thus far.

The Spanish playmaker has been impressive at the onset of the 2026/27 season, providing three assists in seven La Liga outings. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with recent reports linking him with a move to the Premier League, while Bayern Munich have also shown interest in him.

What next?

Recent reports have suggested that intermediaries sounded out Arsenal and Chelsea over a possible move for Dani Olmo. The links with Arsenal were surprising, as Mikel Arteta has a stacked offensive unit, with Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze occupying the spot where Olmo usually plays.

However, Chelsea can do with a new playmaker, as even though Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are undisputed first-choice starters in the positions behind the striker, Xabi Alonso needs more options for those two spots, particularly when they play in more competitions. Olmo was thus an option worth considering.

Despite the links with Bayern Munich, a move for Olmo is unlikely to materialise due to Barcelona’s stance on his long-term future. With Arsenal and Chelsea not offered the opportunity to secure the Spanish playmaker’s signature, the player was never close to departing from Camp Nou.