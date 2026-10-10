Fulham reluctant to sell Josh King as Liverpool target January move

Liverpool could ponder a raid on Fulham for their exciting attacking midfielder Josh King, with the Cottagers reluctant to sell.

According to a report by Football Insider, Fulham are expected to show reluctance when it comes to selling the 19-year-old as top-tier clubs plot a move. Among the interested parties are Liverpool, who are considering adding an attacking midfielder to their squad, especially as Florian Wirtz is yet to justify his recent arrival at Anfield.

Josh King enjoyed his breakthrough season at Fulham last term, making 32 league appearances for the club. This season, however, the 19-year-old has established himself as one of the team’s key players and has arguably been their best performer in the limited number of games so far, which has already attracted significant interest.

Two goals in five Premier League games this season have attracted interest from several top-tier clubs across Europe. Barcelona and Manchester United have reportedly been linked with King recently, while there are also suggestions that other English sides and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring his situation.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the front-runners to sign King, with the English duo arguably the headline names in the chase. Fulham are seemingly reluctant to entertain offers for King, although significant bids for the 2007-born talent could pressure the Cottagers into considering a sale.

Liverpool ponder Josh King move

Liverpool are the club in this story considering a move for the Fulham star ahead of the January transfer window. While the need for an attacking midfielder is not considered essential at this point, Wirtz’s lack of improvement could force the issue at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit are not planning to sell Wirtz ahead of the January transfer window, per reports, although several clubs could be open to approaching the German international. Should there be a possibility of moving Wirtz on and bringing in someone like King, Liverpool might consider the idea, particularly if the former fails to improve his form.

King, who came through the Fulham academy, could be tempted by the prospect of playing for a UEFA Champions League club and challenging for the Premier League title. Liverpool could be an attractive option, although Arsenal may provide even stiffer competition in this regard.

Fulham are eager to keep King in their squad for the remainder of the season, and it is understood that they are unlikely to entertain offers unless a massive bid arrives. The 2007-born talent’s valuation remains unclear, although given his status as a top-level English prospect, the Cottagers are expected to demand a significant fee if they become open to selling.