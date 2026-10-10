Atletico Madrid rival Tottenham in Malo Gusto chase.

Atletico Madrid have revived their interest in Malo Gusto as they prepare for potential changes on the right side of Diego Simeone’s squad.

According to a report by Fichajes, the Chelsea defender is viewed as a possible long-term replacement for Marcos Llorente, whose contract is due to expire next June.

The Frenchman has attracted attention from several European clubs, but Tottenham and Atlético Madrid are among the sides particularly interested in his situation. Gusto was signed for €35 million from Lyon in 2023 and has largely failed to cement a first XI spot in blue. The 23-year-old remains under contract until 2030 and despite that security, his position could become more complicated if regular first-team football continues to prove difficult to guarantee.

Atletico Madrid ready to revisit Malo Gusto deal

Atletico Madrid already explored a loan arrangement with Chelsea during the previous transfer window, including an option to buy. That proposal did not progress after Gusto made it clear he was not interested in leaving Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis. Any renewed approach from Simeone’s side would therefore need to involve a permanent transfer.

Chelsea were reportedly looking for as much as £75 million during the summer, but Atletico believe there could be room for negotiation if the Frenchman’s playing time remains inconsistent. For Simeone, Gusto’s attacking qualities and ability to operate at high intensity make him an appealing option for the right flank. The prospect of offering him a prominent role could also strengthen Atletico’s position in negotiations.

Tottenham also in the fray

Atletico Madrid will not have a clear run at the French international as Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs monitoring Gusto, while Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the defender. Manchester City previously kept track of his development as well.

Gusto has already collected 16 senior caps for France and possesses considerable experience despite his age. His ability to contribute in the final third makes him particularly attractive to clubs looking for an attacking full-back rather than a purely defensive option.

The player’s own ambitions could ultimately prove important. Having initially wanted to establish himself at Chelsea, Gusto may reassess his position if he cannot secure the regular starting role he wants. Atletico’s interest makes considerable sense. If Llorente does leave next summer, Simeone will need someone capable of providing energy, width and attacking threat from the right, and Gusto ticks several of those boxes.

The bigger question is whether Chelsea would actually be willing to sell. A contract running until 2030 gives the London club considerable leverage, while Gusto’s age means there is little reason to accept a cut-price offer simply because he is not currently an automatic starter.

That is where Tottenham could complicate Atlético’s plans. Spurs can offer Gusto another Premier League opportunity without requiring him to adapt to a completely different league, especially amid Pedro Porro’s links with Barcelona.

For Atletico, the key will be convincing the Frenchman that Madrid offers something Chelsea currently cannot, a clear route to becoming an undisputed starter. If Gusto decides regular football is now more important than remaining at Stamford Bridge, this could become a genuinely competitive transfer race.