Newcastle United a surprise key factor in Brian Brobbey future at Sunderland

Newcastle United could play a role in Brian Brobbey’s future, as the Sunderland forward continues to attract plenty of interest.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United could unexpectedly influence Brian Brobbey’s future at Sunderland. The Magpies may not be a direct rival for the Dutch forward, although their player Nick Woltemade could prove to be a key factor in where the Sunderland striker ends up.

Brian Brobbey has been a revelation for Sunderland, with the Dutch forward playing a key role last season after his move from Ajax. His performances and goals helped the Black Cats secure Europa League qualification, and he has also made a terrific start to the new campaign, including a hat-trick at the Etihad against Manchester City.

The Dutchman suffered an untimely hamstring injury while representing the Netherlands during the recent international break. He is expected to return soon, and Regis Le Bris will hope he can play another important role this season.

While the player has proven himself to be a bona fide Premier League forward, that has naturally attracted plenty of attention from top clubs. Those reportedly include Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, which could tempt the 24-year-old in-form striker; however, Sunderland are not planning to part ways with him any time soon.

Newcastle’s influence could play a part in Brobbey’s future

The main point of the story is Newcastle United and how they could potentially become a roadblock to Brobbey joining one of the interested clubs. While there is expected to be significant Premier League interest in the near future, the Magpies are unlikely to be directly involved, although their role could be linked to the future of Nick Woltemade.

Juventus are thought to be one of the clubs keeping tabs on Brobbey’s progress, and the main obstacle could be what they decide to do about Woltemade’s long-term future in Turin. The German international joined the Bianconeri on a season-long loan deal, and if he signs permanently, there would be no chance of them also signing the Sunderland star.

That is how Newcastle United could play a role in the race, although the level of Premier League interest may make a move to Juventus less relevant going forward. Even so, there is still a chance the Serie A giants pursue Brobbey seriously, while the lucrative nature of transfers within England may still be the likeliest route for Sunderland and the Netherlands international.