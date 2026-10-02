Juventus ponder 2027 summer move for Benjamin Sesko, permanent Nick Woltemade deal unlikely

Juventus are keen on signing Benjamin Sesko next summer, with the Old Lady unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for Nick Woltemade.

Juventus are targeting Benjamin Sesko for a 2027 summer move, with a permanent deal for Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade increasingly unlikely, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

Juventus signed Woltemade from Newcastle on loan during the summer transfer window. While he has only been involved in a handful of games, the Old Lady have already made a decision on his future.

The Italian giants are unlikely to push to sign Woltemade permanently and have already started exploring alternatives. The Magpies are understood to want around €60 million for Woltemade, a figure Juventus won’t be able to afford.

With the Bianconeri already looking towards the 2027 summer window, Manchester United’s Sesko has emerged as one of the options being considered. Juventus have taken note of the Slovenian’s struggles at Old Trafford and want to see how his situation develops before deciding whether to make a serious move.

Sesko joined Manchester United from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 and struggled in his first months at the club. However, the arrival of Michael Carrick midway through the season helped the striker regain his confidence.

While he was used as a substitute on the majority of occasions, he did have quite an impact in the second half of last season. Sesko would have hoped for a prominent role this time around. However, he has racked up just over 200 minutes in six appearances across competitions.

He has only racked up 76 minutes of Premier League action in his four outings, which is simply not enough for the 23-year-old’s development and his chances of establishing himself as an important figure at United.

The Old Lady could make moves for Sesko

His long-term contract at Old Trafford could complicate negotiations, particularly given the financial demands involved in signing a player of his profile.

Juventus will continue monitoring Sesko’s performances, fitness, and role under Carrick, as these factors will determine whether the Serie A giants decide to step up their interest. There is no guarantee Manchester United would be willing to sell the striker, and Juventus could face competition from other clubs for his signature.

For now, the Italian giants appear to be preparing for life beyond Woltemade rather than planning to make his Newcastle loan permanent. Sesko has emerged as a potential alternative, but any move will depend on how his situation at Manchester United develops over the coming months.