Bayern Munich, Juventus need to pay €60 million to sign Nick Woltemade next summer

Nick Woltemade will cost at least €60 million next summer as interest from Bayern Munich and Juventus mounts.

According to a report by Calciomercato, Newcastle United are prepared to sanction a permanent sale of Nick Woltemade for a fee of €60 million or more. The German striker may not be favoured at St. James’ Park, but there is strong continental interest from Bayern Munich and Juventus, with the attacker currently on loan with the latter for the rest of the season.

Woltemade may not have made the required impact since his high-profile move to Newcastle United last year from VfB Stuttgart, but he remains a useful player. The German striker featured 51 times for the Magpies across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in all competitions.

Despite suggestions that he would stay at St. James’ Park despite some external interest, Newcastle United ultimately sanctioned a loan deal for Woltemade to join Juventus. The Turin giants do not have a buy option in place, as they reportedly paid €4 million in loan fees.

While Newcastle United’s decision not to include a buy option may suggest they still believe in the striker, they are reportedly ready to sanction a sale next summer. As a result, Juventus could have the chance to sign him permanently if he performs well over the course of the season, but they are not alone, with Bayern Munich also said to be interested.

Bayern Munich and Juventus to battle for Nick Woltemade

Bayern Munich reportedly had an interest in Woltemade even before he joined Newcastle United, with the price tag on the striker seen as prohibitive. However, recent reports have stated that the Bavarians view the German attacker as someone who could replace Harry Kane if the England captain fails to renew his contract or remains unconvincing.

Newcastle United have reportedly placed a €60 million asking price on the 24-year-old ahead of next summer, as they are clearly hoping his loan at Juventus goes to plan. The Bianconeri may have a first-refusal right in the deal, meaning they would get the chance to match the best bid for the attacker when the Magpies open the door to a sale.

A return to Germany could be a good way for Woltemade to revive his career, particularly if Bayern Munich approach. He could also settle into life in Italy during his current loan spell, as his future at Newcastle United looks increasingly distant.