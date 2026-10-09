Everton, Newcastle United ready to make move to sign Gabriel Sara

Everton and Newcastle United will look to sign 27-year-old Brazilian international Gabriel Sara from Galatasaray in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Takvim, via Milliyet, Newcastle United also wanted to sign Gabriel Sara in the summer transfer window, and they are “expected to make another offer” in January. The Magpies are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in a mid-season deal, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Galatasaray star.

Per Takvim, Newcastle United will not be alone in the battle for Sara’s signature, as Everton have also “begun efforts to sign him” in the January transfer window, having made “cost-effective investigations through agents”.

How has Gabriel Sara fared at Galatasaray?

Gabriel Sara has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Galatasaray from Norwich City in a deal worth €18 million in August 2024. The Brazilian midfielder hit the ground running at the Turkish club and enjoyed a solid debut season with Cimbom. However, his playing time diminished in 2025/26 following Ilkay Gundogan’s arrival, restricting him to less than 3,000 minutes of game time in 42 outings.

The Brazilian midfielder has resurrected his fortunes in the early days of the 2026/27 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in seven appearances thus far. Consequently, Sara has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Will Sara return to England soon?

Gabriel Sara has been on Everton’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest is logical, as despite signing Hayden Hackney, the uncertainties surrounding Carlos Alcaraz’s long-term future has compelled the Merseyside club to pursue a replacement. Sara is a like-for-like alternative, as his productivity will add new facets to Everton’s gameplay.

As for Newcastle United, the Tyneside outfit wanted to sign Sara in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest may be surprising, but with Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba still coming to grips with the challenges of the Premier League, they need an alternative. Additionally, the Magpies are worried about Joe Willock’s long-term future amid his continued links with Besiktas.

The report by Takvim has not revealed Galatasaray’s asking price to sell Sara, nor has it indicated the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners’ stance over his future. Nevertheless, with Everton and Newcastle United ready to launch a bid in January, they will test Cimbom’s resolve with upcoming offers.