Everton face obstacle in January pursuit of Folarin Balogun

Everton could face major problems in rekindling their interest in Folarin Balogun after a failed summer move ended with the American walking away.

According to Football Insider, Everton are interested in reviving their move for Folarin Balogun, although there are major obstacles ahead. The American striker’s decision to walk away from a move on deadline day and refuse to sign his contract at the Toffees was the main reason the deal collapsed, and his willingness to join them, along with rival interest, could make things difficult for Everton.

The Merseyside outfit ended the transfer window in a poor position, as they weakened their attack through sales and failed to bring in a replacement. Iliman Ndiaye completed his move to Manchester City, while the club had already sold Beto to Fiorentina earlier, leaving them short of attacking options.

The focus was on signing a new striker, especially after a move for Richarlison fell through. Beto’s departure left Everton with Thierno Barry as their only recognised striker heading into the season, and they had come close to landing a key target.

Everton had reached an agreement for Folarin Balogun from AS Monaco, but the complications of the deadline-day deal and the controversy around it led to failure. The American returned to Monaco, and recent reports have suggested the Toffees could try again for the striker.

Everton face obstacles in Balogun pursuit

The controversy around Balogun’s failed move stemmed from the fact that the 25-year-old refused to sign his contract at the club and walked away at the last moment. The main reason for that decision was reportedly the leaks surrounding an alleged failed medical earlier on deadline day, which led the two clubs to renegotiate terms for the forward.

Although an agreement was reached in time, the striker still walked away, leaving Everton without a striker heading into the January window. David Moyes will want the issue resolved, and the club are still keen on the USMNT international. His own preference remains the main obstacle, but there are also other clubs reportedly interested in him.

Balogun is reportedly open to playing in the Premier League, and Everton could be an option he is considering. However, other teams are also in the mix, though their identities are unclear at this stage, and they could complicate Everton’s hopes of signing the 25-year-old striker.