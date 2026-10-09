Bayern Munich rule out 2027 move for Nick Pope

Bayern Munich will not launch a Bosman move to sign 34-year-old Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope next year.

According to a report by Christian Falk on CF Bayern Insider, Bayern Munich briefly considered signing Nick Pope. The Bundesliga champions are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by securing the services of an experienced goalkeeper if Manuel Neuer calls time on his illustrious career.

However, per Christian Falk, while the Englishman “was on the list, he’s now no longer really considered an option” after discussions on goalkeepers during the international break. Instead, Bayern Munich will pick between Finn Dahmen, Bernd Leno, and Marvin Schwabe to replace Neuer next summer.

Nick Pope and his career with Newcastle United

Nick Pope has been one of the most highly acclaimed goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Burnley in a deal worth £10 million in July 2022. He has made significant progress in the last four years, though persistent fitness issues have blighted him recently.

The English international has made 131 appearances for Newcastle United while keeping 45 clean sheets and conceding 139 goals. However, Pope’s involvement has reduced with each passing season. The issue has worsened for Pope at St. James’ Park this summer, and he has yet to feature for Newcastle in the ongoing campaign.

What next?

Newcastle United signed Ewen Jaouen and Lukas Hornicek in the summer transfer window, leaving Nick Pope to effectively become the third-choice goalkeeper under Matthias Jaissle, a situation that is not ideal any goalkeeper, as he is unlikely to receive any game time. However, recent reports have claimed that the English shot-stopper hopes to usurp Hornicek as the season progresses.

Bayern Munich’s interest reflected their succession planning for Manuel Neuer. At 40, Neuer is in the twilight of his career, and Jonas Urbig appears earmarked as his long-term successor. However, Bayern will pursue a goalkeeper who can be Urbig’s deputy and step in when required. Pope offered proven Premier League pedigree; few alternatives on Bayern’s shortlist carry comparable European experience.

However, with Bayern Munich preferring a move for Bernd Leno, Finn Dahmen, or Marvin Schwabe, Pope’s options are limited. If the Englishman does not achieve his objective of reclaiming the number-one role at Newcastle, a departure as a free agent will be on the cards.