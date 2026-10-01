Nick Pope planning Newcastle United exit as a free agent next summer

Nick Pope is expected to remain on Tyneside and see out his Newcastle United contract as he targets free agency ahead of next summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, the chances of Nick Pope leaving Newcastle United during the January transfer window are diminishing, with the veteran goalkeeper targeting free agency ahead of next summer. The experienced stopper has seen his game time diminish following the arrival of new faces during the summer, and he appears to be in no hurry to leave in the winter window.

Nick Pope has been a steady presence between the sticks for Newcastle United since his move from Burnley in a £10 million deal back in the summer of 2022. He has gone on to make 131 appearances across all competitions, including two full campaigns in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the club went through a summer of changes, including a managerial switch, with Matthias Jaissle replacing Eddie Howe. The German tactician has not given Nick Pope a single minute so far, with wider suggestions stating that the Newcastle United veteran’s presence on the bench for a few games was due to summer arrival Ewen Jaouen’s injury.

More importantly, the arrival of Lukas Hornicek, who has since become the club’s No. 1 choice, has not bothered Nick Pope too much. Reports have stated that the veteran keeper is unbothered by the new first-choice goalkeeper and is confident of winning his place back in the team.

Nick Pope targets free agency

The summer window saw Nick Pope attract decent interest, but ultimately he stayed at the club and entered the final year of his deal. Newcastle United had reportedly extended his contract by another year, meaning the current agreement expires in the summer of 2027.

Despite rumours of a possible January exit, which Newcastle United might prefer so they can secure a decent fee for the experienced keeper, Nick Pope remains committed to staying at the club. That means there is a strong likelihood the Englishman is targeting a move as a free agent next summer to give himself a variety of options.

Overall, the idea of leaving as a free agent will probably suit Pope’s aim of finding a new club where he has a key role to play. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether he gets minutes under Jaissle this season, as so far the keeper has not played a single minute for the club.