Newcastle United set to sign Lukas Hornicek as deal agreed

Newcastle United are on the verge of completing another major piece of summer business after reaching an agreement to sign Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

The Magpies have prioritised strengthening the goalkeeping department throughout the transfer window, and after assessing several options, they now appear close to landing the player they believe can become their long-term No. 1.

The deal is now moving towards its final stages, with personal terms also secured. According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have agreed to trigger Hornicek’s £25 million release clause and have discussed the payment structure with Braga to seal the deal. The 24-year-old has already been granted permission to travel for his medical, with both clubs now working through the remaining formalities.

Newcastle secure top goalkeeping target

Signing a goalkeeper has been one of Newcastle’s key priorities throughout the summer, with the club determined to strengthen one of the most important positions in Matthias Jaissle’s squad. Rather than pursuing a short-term solution, the Magpies have opted for a goalkeeper entering his prime years who has already demonstrated consistency at senior level.

Hornicek made 88 first-team appearances for Braga and established himself as the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper during the 2024/25 campaign. His performances also earned him his senior debut for the Czech Republic earlier this year before being selected in the national squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Although he did not feature during the tournament, his inclusion highlighted his growing reputation on the international stage. Once completed, Hornicek will become Newcastle’s fifth signing of the summer, taking the club’s total spending to approximately £140 million.

Deal close to completion

Hornicek has already received permission to undergo his medical, underlining the confidence that the transfer will soon be completed. His arrival is expected to provide Newcastle with a long-term solution between the posts as the club continues building a squad capable of competing consistently at the highest level.

From Newcastle’s perspective, the club identified the need for a long-term goalkeeper early in the window due to Nick Pope’s advancing age and have remained disciplined despite being linked with several alternatives. Hornicek’s profile fits the modern game perfectly, he is young enough to develop further but already possesses nearly 90 senior appearances, something many goalkeepers his age cannot match.

Missing out on other targets could easily have forced Newcastle into a panic buy, but this move feels measured and strategic. Braga have an excellent reputation for developing players, and Hornicek has already shown he can handle the responsibility of being a first-choice goalkeeper at a competitive European club.

Of course, adapting to the Premier League is never straightforward, particularly for goalkeepers who face greater physicality and relentless scrutiny every weekend. Even so, Newcastle appear convinced they are signing a player capable of becoming their long-term No. 1 rather than simply providing competition. If that assessment proves correct, this could quietly become one of the smartest pieces of business completed anywhere in the Premier League this summer.