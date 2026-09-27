Nick Pope remains committed to Newcastle United despite reduced involvement

Nick Pope is unlikely to push for an exit ahead of the January transfer window despite his recent struggles for minutes at Newcastle United.

According to a report by Football Insider, Newcastle United may keep Nick Pope in their squad beyond the January window, with the veteran goalkeeper unlikely to push for a move away. His lack of game time has led to speculation about a winter exit, but the Englishman is said to be content with fighting for his place and current role.

Newcastle United went through a series of changes in the summer transfer window, starting with the departure of former boss Eddie Howe. Matthias Jaissle has made a positive start to life at the club, and he also introduced some major changes, including a shift in the goalkeeping set-up.

Pope, who joined the Tyneside club in a £10 million deal in 2022, has been spending more time on the bench than on the pitch. The veteran goalkeeper is now effectively considered a third-choice stopper, but for the moment Jaissle is using him as his number two, especially with summer signing Ewen Jaouen currently injured.

The veteran’s status in the squad could become clearer once Jaouen returns to fitness, which may prompt a possible exit before January. Pope had several suitors in the summer, including reported interest from Ipswich Town among others. To make matters worse for him, Newcastle also signed Lukas Hornicek in the close season, and he has since taken over the No. 1 spot.

Nick Pope to stay put at Newcastle United

Despite not playing at all this season in either league or cup competitions, Pope is not pushing to leave Newcastle United any time soon. In fact, the keeper is thought to be content with fighting for his place and could even stay if he continues to go without minutes.

Realistically, this could be seen as a way of setting up a free transfer next summer when his Newcastle United contract expires. However, being third choice after having been the club’s first-choice goalkeeper for nearly four years could eventually take its toll on Pope.

For now, the English shot-stopper may only seriously consider leaving as a free agent, although a strong enough offer in January could still change his mind.