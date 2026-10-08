Manchester United front-runners to sign Assane Diao after scouting trips

Manchester United are leading the race to sign 21-year-old Como winger Assane Diao, with Aston Villa and Everton also interested in him.

Manchester United are emerging as the front-runners in the battle for the signature of Como winger Assane Diao, according to 4-4-2.ch, after sending scouts to watch the Senegalese international in action in Serie A.

Manchester United have been monitoring the 21-year-old for some time. Their scouts recently watched Diao in person during Como’s league matches against Genoa, Parma and Frosinone, and are reportedly convinced by what they have seen.

The winger has established himself as a regular starter for the Serie A side and has already scored three goals this season (overall 16 goal contributions in 41 matches for Como). His performances have also attracted interest from several Premier League rivals, with Aston Villa and Everton both keeping an eye on his situation.

Diao is also being monitored in Serie A. Atalanta have followed his progress since he joined Como at the beginning of 2025, while AS Roma are understood to be monitoring his progress.

Manchester United seek more firepower

Manchester United’s interest in Assane Diao is particularly understandable given their need for greater depth in the wide areas. The youngster can operate on either flank and could compete with Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo for a place in Michael Carrick’s starting XI.

His age also makes him an appealing option for the long term; rather than simply providing additional depth, Diao could become an important first-team player at Old Trafford if he continues progressing at his current rate.

The winger’s playing style would also suit the demands of Premier League football. Diao has impressed with his dynamism, pace and physical strength, while his explosive acceleration makes him particularly dangerous in one-on-one situations.

However, Como are under no pressure to sell. Diao is contracted to the club until 2029, and the club’s strong financial position means they can afford to resist approaches. The club are also competing in the Champions League this season, further strengthening their position.

A fee of around €50 million to €55 million would be required to convince Como to part with their young attacker.

Manchester United could face stiff competition for Assane Diao

Aston Villa, who hold a long-standing interest, could still enter the picture. Unai Emery values versatile attackers, although Villa added several new faces to their forward line during the summer and may not consider another winger an immediate priority. A poor run of results could change that equation.

Everton, meanwhile, could have a stronger need for Diao. Despite adding attacking options, David Moyes’s side still lack depth and quality in the final third, and the Senegalese winger’s versatility and direct style could make him an attractive addition.