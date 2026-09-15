Aston Villa, Newcastle United need to pay over €50 million to sign Assane Diao

Como will demand at least €50 million to part ways with 21-year-old Senegalese international Assane Diao next year.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been interested in Assane Diao. The two Premier League clubs have been eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a wide attacker, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Como winger.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, the high-flying Serie A club’s asking price has risen to over €50 million. The report has revealed that Como rejected offers from Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, and they now want to tie him to a new contract.

Assane Diao and his career so far

Assane Diao is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. While the 21-year-old was born in Senegal, he represented Spain in age-group football after spending his formative years in the country by passing through the youth divisions at CD Badajoz, CP Flecha Negra, Balon de Cadiz, and Real Betis. However, he has picked Senegal as his national side.

Meanwhile, the youngster has been with Como since January 2025, and he has a solid record of 13 goals and three assists in 40 outings thus far. However, fitness issues adversely impacted his involvement in the 2025/26 season, and he was limited to 1,157 minutes of game time in 20 appearances in all competitions. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with English clubs vying for his signature in the summer.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Assane Diao is understandable. The Villans have been scouring the market for multiple wide attackers since the summer, and while they signed Ibrahim Mbaye and Alejandro Garnacho, Unai Emery continues to require more quality on the flanks.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies hold a long-standing interest in Diao. The continued interest has been understandable, as Jacob Murphy is on the wrong side of 30. While recent reports have claimed that the experienced English winger may receive a new contract soon, they need an alternative for the long run.

Diao’s pace, physicality, and productivity represent key assets Aston Villa and Newcastle currently lack in their attack. These qualities make him a credible target for Premier League clubs, but Como’s refusal and contract ambitions make a move unlikely before next summer.