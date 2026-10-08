Manchester City working on 2027 deal for Michael Kayode; Arsenal, Liverpool also keen

Manchester City are working on a move for Michael Kayode to strengthen at right-back, while Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City are eyeing Michael Kayode as a 2027 right-back target in a bid to address the club’s defensive needs despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding their future. Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested in the Brentford star.

Maresca has long prioritised a new right-back, and Kayode’s rise has put him on the radars of top clubs. The 21-year-old joined Brentford on loan from Fiorentina in January 2025. After impressing during his spell, Brentford moved to sign him permanently. He has since become a key performer under Keith Andrews, signing a new contract that ties him to the club until 2032.

Kayode also made his Italy debut during the recent international break, scoring on his full debut against Turkey. His rise has attracted interest from several top clubs, including a few in Italy, although the strongest interest appears to come from the Premier League.

Arsenal had reportedly been tracking Kayode since the start of the year, viewing him as a potential replacement for Ben White. Liverpool are considering a 2027 move for Kayode, with Andoni Iraola keen to strengthen the position.

Liverpool have had problems at right-back. Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to convince, while Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez have both dealt with injury issues. Kayode’s attacking profile suits Iraola’s system.

Manchester City pursuing Kayode despite uncertainties

Manchester City were linked with Kayode earlier in the year as they continue their search for a right-back option. There has been a need to strengthen the role, and the emergence of Matheus Nunes there may have allowed the club to postpone their original plans for the summer, which has led to links with players like Tino Livramento.

Maresca’s side are now targeting a 2027 move for the 21-year-old, viewing him as a fit for their system. This news might surprise observers, given the guilty verdict on Manchester City’s 115-charge investigation, which has cast considerable uncertainty over the club’s future.

Reports indicate many Manchester City players are already considering their futures at the club, and any such changes may depend on their appeal process. The guilty verdict could also lower the appeal for players to join City in the near future. Kayode’s contract with Brentford runs until 2032, but City, Arsenal and Liverpool remain expected to pursue their interest in the 2027 transfer window.