Manchester United open to January loan exit for Leny Yoro

Manchester United will be open to sanctioning a loan departure for 20-year-old French international Leny Yoro in the January transfer window.

According to an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider, Leny Yoro remains part of Manchester United’s long-term plans. However, they will entertain loan bids for the Frenchman, as they want to accentuate his development, which can only happen if he secures regular game time.

Mick Brown said, “It’s a difficult one to judge with Leny Yoro because he is a very talented player. The problem at the moment is, he needs to be playing every week to develop his game, but that’s not going to happen at Man United because they can’t afford to take a risk. Yoro is excellent technically, on the ball he’s very good, but the physical and the mental side of his game is lacking, and I’m told that has become a concern for Man United.”

“The only way you can develop that is by playing every week, experiencing these situations and adapting, but that isn’t happening at the moment. I think they could be prepared to send him on loan in January, because it would help his development and get him ready to play a role for them long-term.”

How has Leny Yoro fared at Manchester United?

Leny Yoro has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Manchester United from LOSC Lille in a deal worth €62 million in July 2024. The 20-year-old became one of the most sought-after centre-backs in the world after enjoying his breakthrough at the Ligue 1 club before Manchester United secured his services.

Yoro has made 70 appearances for Manchester United thus far while chipping in with one goal and three assists. However, he has struggled for regular game time under Michael Carrick, managing only 202 minutes of game time in four outings. While the French defender has been in and out of the starting lineup in the last 18 months, his stock remains high.

What next for Yoro?

Recent reports have suggested that Leny Yoro is unsettled at Manchester United due to a lack of game time. The Frenchman’s frustrations are valid, as despite being at the club for over two years, he has never been an undisputed first-choice starter. However, with Harry Maguire over 30 and approaching the twilight of his career, a more prominent role may be on the horizon.

Until that happens, a loan departure would suit the youngster and Manchester United. The 20-year-old can resume his development away from the frustrations at Old Trafford, with the club likely to benefit once they phase out Maguire. The player showed on his international bow for France that he has the potential to be a world-class footballer.

Recent reports have linked the French international with several high-profile clubs, including AC Milan. Playing under a familiar manager can be beneficial for Yoro when he needs to restore confidence and bring his career back on track. With Manchester United open to a loan exit, the Rossoneri may be in contention to seal a deal.