Leny Yoro unsettled at Manchester United amid Arsenal, Chelsea links

Manchester United could have concerns over Leny Yoro due to his unsettled nature at the club, as rivals like Arsenal and Chelsea circle.

According to Caught Offside, Leny Yoro could attract considerable interest in the market if he seeks a new challenge in the near future. The Red Devils are eager to find a solution to the defender’s perceived issues, while rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea are circling.

Leny Yoro’s future has come under scrutiny amid suggestions in the report that he is unsettled at Manchester United. Having signed for the Red Devils in a €62 million deal from Lille two years ago, the Frenchman has made 70 appearances for the club across all competitions, but he is yet to fully cement his place in the back line.

Manchester United have had three different managers since they signed Yoro, which may have affected the player’s comfort level as he has adapted to different systems. However, he remains a vital talent for the present and future, with the club eager to understand his concerns and decide his future, as talks could be planned soon.

This has alerted some interested parties, while Manchester United’s reported interest in Jacobo Ramon is also seen as a factor unsettling Yoro, according to Caught Offside. On the other hand, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the Premier League rivals circling for the €62 million Manchester United prospect.

Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for Leny Yoro?

Chelsea could argue that they are an evolving side that may continue to find solutions in the market to strengthen key areas of the team. That includes the backline, and their interest in Yoro may stem from the fact that the Frenchman can play in a back three, which Xabi Alonso deploys at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, along with Arsenal, have reportedly been linked with Jarell Quansah, which is a strong indication that Alonso may be looking to bring in a defender in the near future. However, the report claims Arsenal’s presence in the race has come as a surprise, given how strong the defensive setup is at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

Even so, Arsenal may simply be looking not to miss out on a market opportunity. Yoro is also a player admired by Real Madrid, and his talent remains one of the most highly regarded on the continent.