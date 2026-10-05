AC Milan rekindle interest in Leny Yoro, Jorge Mendes at work

AC Milan have reignited their pursuit of Manchester United defensive sensation Leny Yoro; super agent Jorge Mendes is at work.

AC Milan have revived their interest in Manchester United defender Leny Yoro, according to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato. Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal that could take the Frenchman to Serie A.

Milan remain keen to provide Ruben Amorim with another defensive reinforcement after failing to complete their search for a new centre-back during the final part of the summer transfer window. Players such as Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and US Lecce’s Tiago Gabriel were linked with the club, but neither arrived.

The Serie A giants are expected to make another attempt in January, and Yoro has now emerged as an option. The young centre-back is also represented by Mendes. The Frenchman has already worked under Amorim at Manchester United, giving the manager a clear idea of Yoro’s capabilities.

Manchester United signed Yoro from Lille for €62 million in 2024. He has made 70 appearances across all competitions but has not established himself as a regular in the United back line. This season, he has managed only four appearances: twice in the Premier League, once in the Champions League and once in the EFL Cup. However, he has yet to start a league game.

AC Milan could pounce on the chance to sign Leny Yoro

That lack of regular football could eventually encourage Mendes to explore a move, particularly if Yoro’s position in the squad does not improve. Milan could offer him an attractive opportunity.

Amorim’s side are operating with a back three, meaning the club needs both quality and depth in central defence. Yoro’s comfort in possession also makes him a natural fit for a system that places considerable importance on defenders being able to contribute during build-up play.

The French defender’s €50 million valuation is significant, but AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has shown a willingness to spend heavily when he believes a player is worth the investment. For Manchester United, however, selling Yoro could prove a major gamble.

Despite his limited role this season, the defender remains only 20 and has considerable potential to develop into an elite centre-back. Manchester United’s decision could therefore come down to whether they believe Yoro can eventually become a key part of their defence or whether his current lack of opportunities makes a January departure the better option.