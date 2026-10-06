Barcelona eyeing Jeremie Frimpong move, player stance revealed

Barcelona will look to sign 25-year-old Netherlands international Jeremie Frimpong from Liverpool next year.

According to an update from Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, Pedro Porro is not the only right-back on Barcelona’s wishlist. The reigning La Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a productive right-back in next summer’s transfer window, and they have also set their sights on Jeremie Frimpong.

Per Juan Jesus, Hansi Flick wanted Barcelona to sign Frimpong when he arrived at the club in 2024, and Deco is still monitoring the Dutchman. The report adds that the former Bayer Leverkusen wide player is open to joining the Blaugrana, with Liverpool likely to demand around €35 million, the same price they paid to sign him, to part ways with the player.

Jeremie Frimpong and his Liverpool struggles

Jeremie Frimpong has struggles to make his mark since joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €35 million in July 2025. The 25-year-old arrived at Anfield with lofty expectations after an impressive stint in Germany, which included playing a leading role in Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten Bundesliga triumph in 2023/24 season.

Frimpong has made only 40 appearances for Liverpool thus far while chipping in with two goals and two assists, as fitness issues hampered him in his debut season. To make matters worse, Andoni Iraola has used the Dutch full-back sparingly in the early phase of the 2026/27 campaign, meaning he has managed only 299 minutes of game time in five outings. However, his stock in the market remains high.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Jeremie Frimpong has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Jules Kounde faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou after falling behind Eric Garcia in the pecking order for right-backs.