Roberto De Zerbi pushing Tottenham to sign Mauro Icardi

Tottenham may have considered signing free agent Mauro Icardi in an out-of-window move, with Roberto De Zerbi pushing the idea.

According to Fichajes, Roberto De Zerbi is pushing to bring Mauro Icardi in through an out-of-window move, with the free agent still available on the market. Spurs have struggled for goals since the new campaign began, and the prolific former Inter Milan striker could offer a useful solution for the North Londoners.

Mauro Icardi may be past his best, but he has enjoyed a career that included spells at Inter Milan, PSG, and Galatasaray. The former Inter Milan captain became known for his prolific finishing, and his numbers wherever he played tend to support that reputation.

Even last season, he scored 16 goals for Galatasaray across all competitions, including 14 in the Super Lig, and yet that did not result in a contract extension. Since Icardi is one of the high-profile free agents still available, there have been suggestions that he could have considered a move to the Premier League.

Everton were in the mix alongside Atletico Madrid, according to reports, although the links to Everton were much stronger because they are currently short of strikers. While those rumours have gone quiet, Tottenham have been mentioned repeatedly as a potential suitor, and the club reportedly pondered an out-of-window move earlier.

Roberto De Zerbi to push for Mauro Icardi?

Despite those earlier links, a move for Icardi to Tottenham was ruled out previously, although things could be back on track, according to the report by Fichajes. It appears Roberto De Zerbi could push for the former Argentine international to solve his goalscoring woes.

Whether there is any concrete thinking from the club’s side remains the question, but an out-of-window move for the prolific striker could make sense. De Zerbi’s attack has failed to deliver so far in the five Premier League games, with their only two goals coming in the loss to Aston Villa before the international break.

Omar Marmoush and Dominic Solanke have failed to fire the team with their goalscoring threat, which could push Spurs into an out-of-window move for Icardi. The possibility is there, but the market does not suggest interest is very high at the moment, though that could change over the course of the current international break.