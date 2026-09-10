Everton face Atletico Mineiro battle in Mauro Icardi chase, Richarlison factor emerges

Everton could face stiff competition from Atletico Mineiro in their pursuit of Argentine veteran striker Mauro Icardi.

Everton are eyeing free-agent Mauro Icardi in an out-of-window move after being offered the services of the Argentine striker, though Atletico Mineiro are also circling and view him as a potential alternative to their priority target, Richarlison.

Icardi has been available for two months since departing Galatasaray, and his status continues to attract interest from multiple clubs. According to TyC Sports, Everton are weighing whether to make their move.

The Toffees must strengthen their attack after selling Beto and failing to land Florian Balogun despite an agreement with AS Monaco, leaving them with just one experienced senior striker in Thierno Barry.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro have entered the picture with a different plan. Their priority is Richarlison, who remains at Tottenham after failing to secure a switch to Turkiye or Saudi Arabia. A return to Brazil has gathered momentum, though a deal remains a tall order.

If that does not materialise before the end of the Brazilian transfer window on September 11, they could turn their attention towards Mauro Icardi instead. That situation could leave Everton with a direct battle for the Argentine’s signature. Meanwhile, Richarlison’s joining the Brazilian outfit could end up helping the Merseyside club in their pursuit of the 33-year-old.

Will Icardi bring an end to his career?

Mauro Icardi would bring considerable experience and an impressive scoring record. During his time at Galatasaray, he made 134 appearances, scoring 77 goals and providing 25 assists while winning six league titles. He bagged 16 goals and three assists in 47 appearances last season, underscoring what he could offer Everton if he chooses to continue his career, addressing the club’s urgent need for an experienced centre-forward.

The former Inter Milan captain left the Turkish Super Lig club after rejecting a proposed renewal that would have involved a 50 per cent salary reduction and only a 12-month contract. Icardi had previously earned around $10 million per year.

However, his future has taken another unexpected turn. Turkish outlet Aykırı has reported that Icardi has stopped personal training and does not currently want to play for another club, raising the possibility of retirement. The report also claims he recently backed away from a potential transfer to Lazio. For now, Everton must wait to see whether Icardi is prepared to return to football.