Tottenham rule out Bosman move for Mauro Icardi

Tottenham Hotspur have ruled out a move for free agent Mauro Icardi despite growing speculation linking the experienced striker with a switch to North London.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that Spurs are adamant they will not pursue the 33-year-old, despite recent reports in Italy suggesting he could emerge as a solution to their attacking problems.

Icardi is currently without a club after leaving Galatasaray, where he spent four seasons. However, Tottenham do not consider the Argentine a viable option at this stage, with their squad situation making a move more complicated than it may initially appear.

Tottenham unable to register Icardi until January

The biggest obstacle is not necessarily Icardi’s quality, but Tottenham’s registration situation. Spurs have already submitted their 25-man Premier League squad, meaning they would be unable to register the free agent until the January transfer window. That has effectively ruled out the former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain striker as an immediate solution despite the recent links.

The situation is particularly noteworthy given Tottenham’s difficult start in front of goal. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have scored only twice across their opening five league matches, leading to questions about whether additional attacking firepower is required.

Despite those concerns, the Lilywhites believe they have enough options to improve their output. Tottenham invested heavily during the summer, including the permanent signing of Savinho from Manchester City, while Omar Marmoush can also become a permanent signing for £60 million if the conditions of his loan agreement are met.

Icardi still has options in Serie A

While Tottenham have closed the door on a move, Icardi is not short of potential destinations. Serie A appears to be the most likely route for the veteran forward, with Lazio among the clubs reportedly interested in securing his services.

Icardi enjoyed another productive campaign last season, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in all competitions for Galatasaray. His overall European record remains impressive, with more than 120 Serie A goals to his name alongside 11 goals in the Champions League. The Argentine previously captained Inter Milan before moving to Paris Saint-Germain and subsequently Galatasaray, giving him extensive experience at the highest level.

His pedigree means he remains an attractive proposition on the free-agent market, but Tottenham’s registration circumstances have effectively removed them from the equation. Icardi’s availability naturally makes him an intriguing option for clubs looking for an experienced striker outside the traditional transfer window. His scoring record across Serie A, Ligue 1 and Turkey demonstrates that he has remained a productive forward throughout his career.

For Tottenham, though, the timing simply does not appear to work. Bringing in a player who cannot immediately be registered would do little to address their current attacking concerns, while the club already have significant investment tied up in their existing forward options. That leaves Icardi looking elsewhere, with a return to Italy potentially offering the Argentine another opportunity to continue his long European career.