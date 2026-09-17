Tottenham ponder Bosman move for Mauro Icardi

Tottenham are considering signing Mauro Icardi in an out-of-window Bosman deal, with the striker also attracting interest from other clubs.

According to Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio via La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham are considering the possibility of signing Mauro Icardi as a free agent outside the transfer window. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are facing a serious goalscoring problem and could contemplate offering a contract to the former Serie A captain, while several other clubs have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Icardi is one of the most interesting free agents currently available after leaving Galatasaray. What makes the Argentine particularly appealing is that, even at the age of 33, he has maintained a relatively prolific scoring record.

Icardi scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and could still make an impact for teams searching for an experienced and reliable striker. Tottenham have now been identified as potential suitors for the former Inter Milan captain, although they are not the only club believed to be interested.

Tottenham considering Icardi move?

Tottenham have endured a significant goalscoring problem at the start of the new season, failing to score in their first four full Premier League matches. As a result, the club could consider bringing in Icardi to address the issue, with the Argentine potentially replacing Richarlison.

Richarlison is expected to remain at Spurs until the January transfer window but is not expected to play for the club again. With De Zerbi’s side still struggling to find a solution in front of goal, Icardi could be an option worth exploring, particularly given his strong goalscoring record.

The project in North London has an exciting feel to it, which could appeal to the striker. An out-of-window Bosman transfer is a possibility for Tottenham, although it remains to be seen whether the club view the move as a realistic solution to their attacking problems.

Icardi’s other suitors

Everton were reportedly offered the opportunity to sign Icardi after being linked with several free agents following their chaotic end to the summer transfer window. The Argentine may be open to joining the Toffees, although there have been suggestions that the Merseyside club rejected the proposal.

Lazio have also been mentioned as potential suitors, but Icardi is reportedly not interested in joining the Italian capital club. The striker wants to move to a team that matches his ambitions as he aims to finish his career on a high. Given Tottenham’s stature and the opportunity to play in the Premier League, Spurs could be a strong option for the Argentine to consider.