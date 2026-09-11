Mauro Icardi open to Everton move, deal unlikely

Former Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi is open to joining Everton in a Bosman move immediately as he waits for his next club.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Mauro Icardi is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees were keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the summer transfer window, but an eleventh-hour deal for AS Monaco centre-forward Folarin Balogun did not materialise.

Per TEAMtalk, after a deal for Balogun failed to materialise, Everton have been considering a bargain deal for a free agent since the summer transfer window shut down. Icardi thus emerged as a target, though a report by i News has suggested that a Bosman move for the South American striker is unlikely to materialise.

Mauro Icardi and his career so far

Mauro Icardi has endured a topsy-turvy ride over the past decade. The 33-year-old rose in prominence during his stint with Sampdoria, but his stock skyrocketed after he moved to Inter Milan. The veteran striker even represented the Nerazzurri as the club captain, though issues behind the scenes forced his departure from San Siro in 2019.

Since leaving Inter Milan, Icardi has struggled for stability, and stints with Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray produced mixed results. The Argentine striker was solid for Galatasaray, scoring 77 goals and providing 25 assists in 134 appearances. He was impressive in the 2025/26 season, having amassed 16 goals and 3 assists in only 2,093 minutes of game time across 47 outings.

What next?

Mauro Icardi has been searching for his next club over the last few months, having left Galatasaray as a free agent in July. Since then, several clubs have joined the race to sign him, with recent reports linking him with Atletico Mineiro. However, speculation around a move to Everton has been strong.

Intermediaries intially offered Everton the chance to sign Icardi, and they have responded favourably since then. The pursuit makes sense, as Thierno Barry is the only recognised striker in David Moyes’s squad, which poses a risk for the first half of the season in case the Frenchman sustains an injury.

With Everton failing to sign a replacement for Beto after selling him to Fiorentina, they have been forced to consider an out-of-window solution. However, the report by i News has suggested that while a move for Icardi has not been ruled out “completely”, a deal may not materialise, as the links have been “played down” by their sources.