Federico Chiesa ready to leave Liverpool, Serie A trio interested

Federico Chiesa is ready to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window to resurrect his career, with a Serie A return on the cards.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Atalanta, Inter Milan, and Lazio are keen on signing Federico Chiesa, with the three Serie A clubs “closely monitoring” the Liverpool winger’s situation. However, the update adds that “there are currently no concrete negotiations for the player” over a January move.

How has Federico Chiesa fared at Liverpool so far?

Federico Chiesa has experienced frustrations since joining Liverpool from Juventus in a deal worth £10 million in August 2024. While the 28-year-old winger has been impressive at times over the last two years, he has not started many matches for the Merseyside outfit, lacking regular starting opportunities throughout his spell at Anfield.

Chiesa would have been hopeful of turning things around at Anfield after scoring the match-winning goal against Bournemouth in Gameweek 1 of the 2025/26 season. However, he could manage only 726 minutes of game time in 36 outings, chipping in with three goals and three assists. Furthermore, he is currently yet to make an appearance this season due to a back injury. Nonetheless, the player’s stock has remained at a reasonable level in recent transfer windows.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Reports from earlier this year suggested that AS Roma led the race to sign the former Juventus winger. However, their fierce local rivals Lazio are now in the battle, with Gennaro Gattuso eager to add more quality to the flanks, particularly on the right flank, where Matteo Cancellieri has struggled and Gustav Isaksen has been inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa has been on Inter Milan’s wishlist for a long time. The Serie A champions have an urgent need of quality attacking depth in the final third. Chiesa represents a credible option for the Nerazzurri, who need to strengthen their offensive options midway through the season after a sluggish start to the UEFA Champions League campaign.

As for Atalanta, who also chased him in the summer, Maurizio Sarri’s squad lacks wide attacking options. Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jonathan Rowe are the only wide attackers available, with both players preferring to play on the left flank. Chiesa offers Atalanta a pressing option on the right wing to cover the void.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Chiesa could push for a January move away from Liverpool, with the latest update by Calciomercato adding certainty to that. With the Serie A clubs tracking the Italian winger’s situation, a return to his homeland may offer more consistent playing time, with his prospects at Anfield constrained.