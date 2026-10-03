Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham tracking Gianluca Prestianni

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 20-year-old Argentine international Gianluca Prestianni next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, several Premier League clubs have “checked on” Gianluca Prestianni’s progress in recent months through scouting trips. The update also mentions Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United as the 20-year-old Benfica winger’s prospective suitors.

Gianluca Prestianni and his career so far

Gianluca Prestianni has made significant progress since joining SL Benfica from Velez Sarsfield in January 2024. The Argentine winger spent his formative years in Argentina and graduated from the youth division at Velez Sarsfield, with his exploits in age-group football attracting interest from several high-profile clubs.

The 20-year-old made gradual progress in his debut season with Benfica, but he has been top-notch in the 2026/27 campaign thus far, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 12 outings. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Tottenham Hotspur recently joined the race to sign the SL Benfica winger as they aim to add more productivity from the flanks. While Prestianni is primarily a right-winger and cannot be a like-for-like candidate to fill Son Heung-min’s void, he has the ability to match the former captain’s output, having showcased his goalscoring ability this term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea wanted to sign Gianluca Prestianni before he joined Benfica, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is surprising, as Xabi Alonso has several wingers in his squad. Additionally, his preferred 3-4-2-1 setup does not utilise wide attackers in their natural spots. So, even if the exit-linked Jamie Gittens leaves Chelsea, they should focus on other positions.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils need a striker and additions for every defensive position instead of pursuing a right-sided attacker. While Prestianni may be a market opportunity, it is a luxury Manchester United cannot afford until they complete their rebuild.

Meanwhile, per TEAMtalk, signing Prestianni from Benfica will not be straightforward, as the Primeira Liga giants are working on tying the Argentine winger to a new contract. So, unless his prospective suitors turn his head quickly, a deal will become a tall order next year.