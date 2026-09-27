Aston Villa, Tottenham set to run rule over Gianluca Prestianni in international break

Gianluca Prestianni is attracting considerable Premier League interest following a stellar start to the season, with Aston Villa and Tottenham keen.

Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Gianluca Prestianni ahead of the January transfer window, according to O Jogo via Sport Witness Unai Emery’s side are not alone in the race, as another report named Tottenham as major admirers of the 20-year-old Argentine winger.

Prestianni made the wrong kind of headlines last season because of the controversy surrounding Benfica’s Champions League match against Real Madrid. However, he has put those distractions behind him and started this campaign in superb form, with eight goals and three assists in 12 games across all competitions for the Lisbon giants.

His early-season form has already attracted significant interest, with O Jogo via Sport Witness reporting that Tottenham have been watching his performances closely. Spurs are considering whether to make a move for the 20-year-old Argentine winger before the January transfer window as they look to add another young attacking talent to their squad.

Aston Villa are also in the mix and are monitoring the player’s performances for Benfica, with both Premier League clubs now likely to consider approaching. Benfica are protected by a €100 million release clause in the Argentine’s contract, although interested teams will be hoping to find a cheaper solution, especially given the level of form he has shown so far.

Tottenham and Aston Villa in the mix for Prestianni

Prestianni could become a long-term option for Aston Villa or Spurs, even though both clubs added wingers in the summer. In Aston Villa’s case, they signed Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG, and while the Senegalese winger is still adjusting to life in Birmingham, he could be a longer-term option for Unai Emery.

The same cannot yet be said of Alejandro Garnacho, who has struggled since joining from Chelsea, although Emery believes the player needs time to settle, according to reports, and still sees him as an important option going forward. Even so, replacing the Argentine may not be the only reason Villa are interested in Prestianni, as the Benfica star could also be viewed as a major option for both the present and the future.

Tottenham signed Savio in the summer and could still decide to bring in another winger if their attacking form does not improve. For now, a spending big on another wide player may seem unlikely, but there is always a chance they decide to move for the Benfica talent.