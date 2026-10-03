Barcelona considering summer move for David Raum

Barcelona will look to sign 28-year-old German international in a bargain move from RB Leipzig next summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Joao Cancelo faces an uncertain future beyond the 2026/27 season, with Barcelona planning to sign full-backs for both sides. Dodo has emerged as a target for the right-back berth, with David Raum an option to reinforce the left side of the defence.

Per Fichajes, Barcelona will keep an eye on Raum’s impending contract talks with RB Leipzig, with the Bundesliga giants already confirming their desire to begin discussions with the skipper over a new deal, as he has entered the final 12 months of his current terms.

David Raum and his career so far

David Raum has blossomed into one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from TSG Hoffenheim in July 2022. A promising full-back in his early years as a senior professional, the 28-year-old has made significant progress in the last four years, becoming a regular for his club and country due to his exploits for Die Roten Bullen.

The German international has made nearly 150 appearances for RB Leipzig thus far while contributing seven goals and 30 assists, essentially making a goal contribution every other game. With such an impressive output for a full-back, his stock has invariably skyrocketed in the last few years, several high-profile clubs vying for his signature

La Liga adventure beckoning?

Barcelona’s interest in David Raum is understandable. While Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart have been impressive in their outings in the left-back berth, they want a specialist in the position amid uncertainties surrounding Alejandro Balde’s long-term future.

Recent reports have claimed that Hansi Flick is ready to let the homegrown defender leave in the January transfer window. That will create a vacancy in the Barcelona squad, and Raum has emerged as a viable target due to his contract situation, which may allow him to arrive at Camp Nou for a bargain.

However, Barcelona may not be alone in the race to sign Raum, as recent reports have claimed that the German international is open to joining Manchester United next summer. Nevertheless, with the Blaugrana considering looking beyond Joao Cancelo for the left-back berth, Raum is a credible option.