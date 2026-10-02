David Raum gives green light to Manchester United move

Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of David Raum.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that the RB Leipzig captain would welcome a move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are expected to revisit their interest in the German international, whose contract situation could make him an attractive January target.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his Leipzig contract, which expires in June 2027. With Manchester United still looking for greater stability at left-back, Raum has emerged as one of the more realistic options available to Michael Carrick, having also considered a summer move.

David Raum open to Premier League chance

Manchester United failed to sign a new left-back during the summer of 2026 and remain short of proven options in the position. Raum would address that problem with considerable experience, having established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s more attack-minded full-backs.

He joined Leipzig from Hoffenheim for around €26 million in 2022 and was appointed captain last year. His ability to provide width, deliver from advanced positions and contribute consistently in the final third fits the modern demands of the position. As things stand, Raum is receptive to the possibility of playing in the Premier League and has given the green light to a potential move to United if their interest develops into something concrete.

Leipzig, however, are not simply preparing to wave goodbye to their captain and sporting director Marcel Schafer has confirmed that discussions over a contract extension are planned, although no agreement has yet been reached.

United face competition despite Raum’s stance

A January deal could reportedly be explored for around £30 million, particularly with Leipzig facing the possibility of losing Raum for nothing the following summer. Manchester United are not the only club interested. Juventus are also viewed as serious contenders, while Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell remains on the Red Devils’ shortlist.

Lewis Hall is another player admired by the club, although a January move for the Newcastle defender is considered extremely difficult. Raum makes sense for United precisely because he offers something they have lacked: experience combined with genuine attacking intent from left-back. He is not simply a defender who can fill a position.

The German international likes to push forward, provide an outlet and deliver into the final third, which could add another dimension to a United side still searching for a consistent attacking identity. The contract situation also makes this an interesting opportunity.

Paying around £30 million for a 28-year-old is not insignificant, particularly when younger alternatives exist, but United cannot afford to keep patching the position indefinitely. Tyrick Mitchell could provide a different, more Premier League-proven option, while Raum offers greater experience at the highest European level. His willingness to move gives United leverage, but they still have to convince Leipzig to sell.