Arsenal, Barcelona closely monitoring Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in signing 22-year-old Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda from Sporting CP next year.

According to a report by Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, Ivan Fresneda’s first call-up to the Spanish national side has “increased his standing in the market” ahead of the two transfer windows next year. The update adds that “several clubs” are keen on signing the 22-year-old Sporting CP right-back, with Arsenal and Barcelona, in particular, attentive to his progress.

Per Correio da Manha, Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas “recognises Fresneda’s growing importance and is reacting to the attention from abroad” by accelerating talks with the Spaniard’s entourage over a new contract.

How has Ivan Fresneda fared at Sporting CP?

Ivan Fresneda has made substantial progress since joining Sporting CP from Real Valladolid in August 2023. Born in Madrid, the Spaniard spent his formative years in Spain, passing through the academies at CF Quijorna, EFMO Boadilla, Real Madrid, and CD Leganes before graduating from the youth division at Real Valladolid.

The 22-year-old has made 89 appearances for Sporting CP thus far while chipping in with four goals and four assists. He has been particularly impressive this term, having already accumulated nearly 500 minutes of game time in eight outings. Meanwhile, Fresneda’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Arsenal may pursue a specialist right-back next year, as concerns surrounding Ben White’s durability have not waned. While the Englishman began the season as the first-choice right-back, a groin injury has left him on the sidelines again, adding to his recent list of fitness issues.

As for Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions hold a long-standing interest in Fresneda. The continued interest is logical, as Jules Kounde reportedly faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou. Chelsea recently joined the race to sign the French international, and his departure will compel Barcelona to pursue a right-back.

However, with Sporting CP working to tie the Spanish defender to a new contract, Arsenal and Barcelona will not have a straightforward pursuit. Additionally, the report by Correio da Manha has revealed that the Primeira Liga giants view the youngster as one of their future captains, making any sale unlikely.