Newcastle United doing due diligence in Tyler Morton pursuit, Liverpool also keen

Newcastle United are conducting due diligence on Tyler Morton to sign the midfielder in January, with former club Liverpool also keen.

Newcastle United are conducting due diligence on Tyler Morton ahead of January, with Liverpool also keen to bring the midfielder back to England, according to a report by Football Insider. The young English midfielder is at the centre of a two-club race as both sides prepare potential approaches in the winter market.

Tyler Morton found his footing in France and made his mark with exceptional performances for Lyon. The Ligue 1 side signed the midfielder for around £15 million last summer from Liverpool, with Morton having come through the Merseyside system and making 14 appearances for the Reds across all competitions during his time in the first team.

The lack of funds generated by European competition has raised questions over Lyon’s ability to keep hold of their top performers, including the 23-year-old, as Premier League clubs circle for his signature.

Liverpool are thought to be interested in re-signing Morton, and while there is no clarity over whether they will make an approach in January, they certainly have their former player on a list of potential midfield targets amid uncertainties surrounding Wataru Endo’s future. The same goes for Newcastle United, who are now showing strong interest as they take the next steps toward a possible approach ahead of the winter market.

Newcastle United doing Tyler Morton checks

Lyon are not actively planning to sell Morton in the January transfer window, according to reports, although clubs are still doing their work in the background in case an opportunity arises. That is the case with Newcastle United, who are conducting due diligence on the 23-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder, which could lead to a formal approach.

The Magpies had reportedly been interested in Morton since the turn of the year as they anticipated a possible departure for Sandro Tonali in the summer. Having gone through major changes in midfield with the departures of Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes,

Newcastle did bring in Manchester City star Nico Gonzalez, and they continue to search the market for additional reinforcements as they pursue a return to the Champions League. Newcastle face strong competition from Liverpool, who will hold the edge if Morton’s boyhood dreams pull him back to Merseyside.