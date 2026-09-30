Everton hesitant to sell Jarrad Branthwite, but set price for sale

Everton would prefer not to part ways with 24-year-old English international Jarrad Branthwaite anytime soon.

According to a report by Football Insider, Jarrad Branthwaite is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in next summer’s transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Everton defender.

Per Football Insider, while Everton would prefer not to part ways with Branthwaite anytime soon, they believe he is worth £80 million. The report sheds further light on the Merseyside club’s stance, revealing that they believe they have “one of the brightest centre-back prospects in English football”.

Jarrad Branthwaite and his career so far

Jarrad Branthwaite has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League over the last few seasons. The 24-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Everton whenever he has been fit and available, having made substantial progress since returning from a career-changing loan spell with PSV Eindhoven. A hamstring injury blighted his progress last term, and he managed only 681 minutes of game time in ten Premier League outings.

However, the English defender has been fit and fighting in the early days of the 2026/27 season, starting all five Premier League games thus far and accumulating 360 minutes of game time. With the youngster regaining his fitness and earning a call-up to his national side, interest in him has resurfaced.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Jarrad Branthwaite has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as Virgil van Dijk is approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, there are concerns about Joe Gomez’s fitness after his battles with persistent injuries over the past decade.

So, while Jeremy Jacquet has been impressive since arriving from Stade Rennais over the summer, Liverpool must sign a left-footed centre-back who can line up alongside the French defender and Giovanni Leoni in the coming decade. Branthwaite fits the bill and his Premier League experience adds to his appeal.

However, Liverpool may face stiff competition from Manchester United in the race to sign Branthwaite. Additionally, with Everton determined to keep the English international, the only way a deal can materialise if his prospective suitors meet the £80 million valuation.