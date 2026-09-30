Arsenal, Aston Villa keeping tabs on Gonzalo Garcia, Real Madrid also keen

Arsenal and Aston Villa are the clubs keeping close tabs on Gonzalo Garcia ahead of a future move, with Fulham expected to demand significantly more.

According to 4-4-2, Gonzalo Garcia is attracting considerable interest from within the Premier League, while Real Madrid also hold future interest owing to their clauses. Aston Villa and Arsenal are the teams monitoring the Fulham attacker’s performances, with a €60-70 million price being mooted for the future, and a January deal is highly unlikely.

Gonzalo Garcia has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League, scoring twice in seven games for Fulham across all competitions. Having signed from Real Madrid in a €40 million deal back in the summer, the Spanish striker has impressed for the Cottagers and has already attracted outside interest.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are thought to be keeping close tabs on the Spanish attacker, keeping a future move in mind. A January move is considered highly unlikely at this point, although one cannot rule out a summer exit, especially as those teams are expected to keep monitoring his progress at Fulham.

Real Madrid are also in the mix for Garcia, as Fabrizio Romano reported on the variety of clauses they have as part of their agreement with Fulham. Those include a 30% sell-on fee, as well as matching rights for the future, should any other club place a bid that Fulham accept. The report states they could demand as much as €60-70 million, although the actual asking price could be considerably higher.

Will Gonzalo Garcia be on the move anytime soon?

The prospect of returning to Real Madrid one day would entice Garcia given his affiliation with the club. However, he may also be tempted by the prospect of playing for a club that features regularly in the Champions League, such as Arsenal or even Aston Villa, although any January exit is highly unlikely.

Arsenal were recently linked with Brian Brobbey, according to reports, which is an indication that Mikel Arteta wants a new striker in the near future amid Viktor Gyokeres’s struggles. There are other names on their list, but Garcia could be an interesting option for the long-term future of the centre-forward position.

Aston Villa recently signed Nicolas Jackson during the summer following changes to their frontline, and could continue to keep a younger option in mind for the future. Garcia could be an intriguing idea, although any approach will depend on his performances this season as well as what Fulham end up demanding for the striker. Additionally, with Brian Madjo also in the squad, signing a striker may not be a top priority for Villa.