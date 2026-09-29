PSG looking to steal a march on Manchester City in Cavan Sullivan chase

PSG have entered the Cavan Sullivan race following recent speculation over his proposed move to Manchester City.

As reported by Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Cavan Sullivan following Manchester City’s recent guilty verdict on financial charges, opening the door for European suitors to challenge the Premier League side’s existing agreement with the 17-year-old talent. The Parisians are now part of the race to explore the possibility of signing Sullivan, with other European giants also in the mix.

Cavan Sullivan is widely considered one of the best talents emerging from MLS, and Manchester City tied down a deal with the teenager back in 2024. As per the agreement, the 17-year-old will leave Philadelphia Union when his deal there expires in 2028 and, by that time, he will have turned 18, thus making him eligible to make the move to England.

Dan Segal, Sullivan’s agent, issued a statement following the guilty verdict against Manchester City. His comments have cast doubt over whether Sullivan will honour his agreement with the Etihad, and that has brought a few new teams into the mix to explore a potential move for the teenager.

Segal said, “Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and what they have built cannot be erased from history. It is true there is a prior agreement with them regarding Sullivan, but you never know what might happen, and we hope things will be resolved in the best possible way.”

PSG in the mix for Cavan Sullivan

PSG have entered the race as uncertainty looms after Manchester City’s guilty verdict over their financial charges levied by the Premier League. The Parisians would be interested in the 17-year-old, who has contributed to 19 goal contributions for Philadelphia Union this season; he has also made his debut for the USMNT during the ongoing international break.

However, the Ligue 1 champions are not alone in the race, as Barcelona and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested following speculation over Sullivan’s proposed move to Manchester City. The Spanish duo reportedly tried their luck in the summer too as a way of finding out whether the American prodigy might be able to move to their clubs rather than switching to England in the future.

The outcome of Manchester City’s punishment will determine whether Sullivan completes his move to the Etihad or explores alternatives with PSG and other European suitors.