Barcelona, Real Madrid make approach for Cavan Sullivan move

Barcelona and Real Madrid could plot a fresh move for teenage American prodigy Cavan Sullivan, as agent remarks spark speculation over the proposed Manchester City move.

As reported by Goal, Manchester City’s proposed move for Cavan Sullivan could be in jeopardy following the recent update on their financial charges. Real Madrid and Barcelona are now back in the mix for the 17-year-old MLS prodigy, as the player’s agent made comments that could open up fresh speculation.

Manchester City have spent years building an efficient scouting network to identify and sign young talents emerging in different leagues. Part of their work was the effort to tie up a deal for MLS prodigy Cavan Sullivan from Philadelphia Union back in 2024, and the player is expected to move to the club in 2028 when he comes of age to legally make the switch.

The club found an agreement to sign the player, with a plan in place for his arrival. However, in light of Manchester City’s recent guilty verdict in the case over 115 financial charges, there are fresh doubts over whether this move will now materialise, as Real Madrid and Barcelona re-emerge in the race.

Fresh speculation surrounding Cavan Sullivan’s move

Barcelona and Real Madrid were recently working again to hijack the move, but at the time the reports stated that the possibilities were slim. However, in light of the Manchester City verdict, as well as comments from the player’s agent, things may have taken a different turn, with Dan Segal’s words opening up fresh speculation.

Segal said, “Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and what they have built cannot be erased from history. It is true there is a prior agreement with them regarding Sullivan, but you never know what might happen, and we hope things will be resolved in the best possible way.”

The report states that Manchester City sources believe the player is in line to make the switch once his contract with Philadelphia Union ends. However, the possibility of restructuring ideas due to the ongoing legal battle and the guilty verdict may lead to changes.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have tracked the player in the past, and this season alone he has 19 goal contributions for Philadelphia Union. The 17-year-old MLS prodigy is a versatile attacker capable of playing multiple roles, which makes him an interesting prospect coming out of MLS, one that Manchester City had identified early, although it may be a case of them losing out to their continental rivals moving forward.