Barcelona, Real Madrid working to hijack Manchester City move for Cavan Sullivan, deal unlikely

Barcelona and Real Madrid are looking to hijack Manchester City’s move for Philadelphia Union wonderkid Cavan Sullivan.

Cavan Sullivan is holding firm on his commitment to Manchester City despite fresh approaches from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both Spanish giants have made recent inquiries about the teenager.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, the two La Liga giants have asked questions about Sullivan’s situation as his impressive performances for Philadelphia Union continue to attract attention from Europe’s biggest clubs. However, the 16-year-old shows no sign of reconsidering.

Sullivan signed a record-breaking homegrown contract with Philadelphia in 2024 that runs until 2028. The agreement included a pre-arranged pathway for the youngster to eventually join Manchester City once he becomes eligible to move to England.

That arrangement remains firmly in place, despite the latest approaches from Real Madrid and Barcelona. The American teenage sensation first appeared for Philadelphia in July 2024 at just 14 years and 293 days old, becoming the youngest player to feature in an MLS match.

The wide midfielder has now made 48 first-team appearances for Philadelphia and has been particularly productive during the 2025/26 season. All 18 of his goal contributions have come during the campaign, further highlighting his rapid development.

The youngster’s performances have also firmly placed him on the radar of Mauricio Pochettino, who is considering handing him his competitive debut for the United States national team. Meanwhile, European scouts have continued to monitor his progress.

Sullivan to join the City Group when he turns 18

Manchester City, however, remain comfortable with the position they have established. The Premier League giants identified Sullivan at an early stage and have maintained a close relationship with both the player and Philadelphia throughout his development.

Philadelphia have also remained in contact with City regarding Sullivan’s progress, ensuring the pathway towards the City Football Group remains intact. For the American wonderkid, the priority remains developing at Philadelphia before eventually making the move to England.

He has previously spoken about his ambition to play for City, and the latest interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona has not altered that stance. While the Spanish giants have a very strong pull and have a great track record of developing young players, City remain in pole position, with no indication that Sullivan’s existing agreement is at risk.