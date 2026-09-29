Liverpool, Manchester United keeping tabs on Alieu Saine

Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on TMT Football Academy prospect Alieu Saine, following his performances at the WAFU tournament.

According to a report by Football Insider, Gambian teenager Alieu Saine is the latest player to attract interest from several key Premier League teams. The young forward’s displays at the WAFU Zone A Under-17 tournament caught the attention of watching scouts, as Liverpool and Manchester United are among the teams keeping close tabs on his future.

The WAFU Zone A Under-17 tournament has been a rousing success when it comes to giving emerging African talents the exposure they require. Gambia, in particular, have benefited thanks to their Under-17 team winning the competition, as well as seeing some of their notable performers attract the attention of major clubs in Europe and England.

For instance, Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in Adama Jeng owing to his performances at the tournament. The Samper FC talent Jeng is also being chased by other teams, according to reports, and the WAFU tournament deserves enormous credit for bringing talents of that sort to light.

Similarly, another academy from Gambia, TMT Football Academy, has seen interest rise in some of its own talents such as Omar Marong, with Manchester United among those reportedly keen. There is another talent from TMT, known as Alieu Saine, who has been considered one of the best attackers at the WAFU tournament, as the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the forward alongside Liverpool.

Liverpool and Manchester United chase Saine

Saine finished the WAFU tournament as joint top scorer, which has already seen him invited to the Gambian senior national team setup to train alongside a few of his fellow teenage prospects. That aside, his displays at the competition have left scouts from Manchester United and Liverpool impressed, which has enabled them to keep consistent tabs on his future.

A move is far from reality at the moment, although the fact that they are interested suggests there could be a future approach. Liverpool and Manchester United have been eager to find solutions to keep improving their youth ranks, and someone like Saine could be developed into a future star, with the 16-year-old African winger already showing plenty of maturity to fit the criteria.

Other teams are also expected to chase Saine, although the prospect of joining one of the traditional English giants like Liverpool or Manchester United will certainly tempt the 16-year-old African winger. There will be attention on the teenager’s future for some time, as these teams can only think about tying up a deal that would see the attacker arrive once he turns 18.