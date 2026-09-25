Chelsea set to face intense competition in Adama Jeng chase

Chelsea could face significant competition for Adama Jeng, with the Gambian teenager attracting growing attention from European clubs after impressing at youth level.

The 15-year-old currently plays for Samger FC and has emerged as one of the most promising young talents in Gambian football. Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest, but local football expert Baboucarr Fallaboweh believes it is too early to suggest the Premier League club are leading the race.

Chelsea monitoring Jeng’s development

Jeng caught the eye during the recent WAFU Zone A U17 tournament in Senegal, helping Gambia defeat the hosts in the final. His performances have inevitably attracted attention from clubs outside Africa, with Chelsea’s interest fitting into the club’s wider recruitment strategy of identifying promising young players around the world.

However, there is still a considerable amount of development ahead of Jeng before a move to England could become possible. Under current regulations, he would not be able to move to the UK until he turns 18 in December 2028. Fallaboweh believes that could make Scandinavia an important stepping stone in the teenager’s development.

Scandinavian move could come first

Speaking to Sport Witness, the Gambian football expert explained that Jeng would be open to travelling to England for trials, pointing out that other Gambian youngsters have previously taken similar routes. However, he believes the next major opportunity to attract concrete offers could come at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

A move to a Scandinavian club could subsequently provide Jeng with regular senior football before he attempts to make the jump to one of Europe’s major leagues. That pathway could also allow interested clubs such as Chelsea to continue monitoring his progress without needing to make an immediate commitment.

What type of a player is Jeng?

Jeng operates in midfield and has impressed with his technical ability and versatility. Fallaboweh describes him as a player who is comfortable contributing both defensively and going forward. His ability to win duels is another aspect of his game that has attracted attention.

The next few years will be crucial in determining how quickly he can adapt to senior football and whether the interest from European clubs develops into formal offers. Chelsea’s interest is significant given their track record of monitoring young talent, but the teenager still has several stages of development ahead of him.

The Under-17 AFCON could provide his biggest platform yet, while a potential move to Scandinavia would offer an opportunity to gain senior experience. If Jeng continues progressing at his current rate, Chelsea are unlikely to be the only major European club keeping tabs on him.