Chelsea enter Adam Jeng chase

Chelsea are now in the race to sign Gambian talent Adam Jeng, with the emerging midfielder impressing at the WAFU tournament in Senegal.

According to a report by Football Insider, Chelsea have entered a crowded race for emerging Gambian talent Adam Jeng. The Blues, along with a host of other clubs, have monitored the 15-year-old African wonderkid during the recent WAFU tournament and could consider making a move in the near future.

Chelsea have epitomised the idea of maintaining a widespread scouting network capable of finding hidden gems in every corner of the world. The West Londoners place particular emphasis on youth recruitment, with their efforts extending across all age groups.

The Blues have been particularly active in these markets since the new ownership took over several years ago. During that time, they have identified multiple young talents across almost every age group, recruiting and developing them into potential future stars. Not every move has paid dividends, but that is the case at every club.

Chelsea in Adam Jeng chase

Adam Jeng is an emerging midfielder who has come through the renowned Samger FC system, which has helped several prominent players progress to European and English clubs.

One example is Musa Ann, who has attracted interest from Manchester United and previously had a spell at Nottingham Forest. Jeng could be the next major name to attract considerable attention, including from Chelsea.

The Blues are part of a packed race for the 15-year-old African wonderkid, with Bayern Munich, SL Benfica, Sporting CP, and Paris FC also showing significant interest. All of those clubs watched Jeng in action at the renowned WAFU tournament held in Dakar, Senegal.

Jeng played an instrumental role in helping Gambia’s Under-17 national team reach the tournament final. Given the growing interest in the young midfielder, Chelsea will be hoping to win the race and beat their rivals to his signature. An approach in the near future could be expected.

Given Chelsea’s impressive track record of developing young players, the Blues could have a serious chance of securing Jeng’s services. However, they must act quickly rather than risking others to swoop in for the African gem, who is now pencilled to have a strong career in the future, particularly if he makes it to European shores.