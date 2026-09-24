Manchester United join Omar Marong chase, contact established

Manchester United are among the clubs considering a move for Omar Marong, as the midfielder is another talent scouted at the WAFU Tournament in Dakar.

According to a report by Football Insider, Omar Marong is a name on the list of multiple clubs in Europe, with Manchester United among those now considering an approach for the Gambian talent. The 16-year-old African sensation was scouted at the WAFU Tournament in Dakar, Senegal, and the Red Devils could look to bring him to England soon.

Some football academies in Africa are gaining prominence for their ability to produce talents that would suit the European game. While exposure to the best scouts from top clubs remains limited for those academies to showcase what they have produced, the recent WAFU Tournament has proved to be a game-changer in that regard.

A host of scouts made their way to watch emerging African talents showcase their ability during the tournament in Dakar, Senegal. One of the names to emerge from the competition was Gambia’s Adam Jeng, with Chelsea already being linked to the youngster from the Samper Academy, while another Gambian talent has now come to the fore: Omar Marong.

Manchester United to chase Omar Marong?

Manchester United scouts were present at the WAFU Tournament, watching a host of talents, and Marong is one of those they were impressed with. The 16-year-old African sensation stood out for Gambia during the competition, which has led to multiple clubs making their interest known in the teenager.

Rules do prevent talents from moving to England before they turn 18, but that does not apply to European clubs. So, if Manchester United want to sign Marong from the TMT Academy, they would need to secure a pre-agreement well before their continental rivals do.

The Red Devils view him as someone who could shine at academy level and then work his way into the first-team plans in the years to come. It is not the first time the Red Devils have been directly involved in signing a highly rated African talent, but in Marong’s case their route is rather different, and one they have not explored as much before.