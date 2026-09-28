Arsenal, Manchester United, PSG closely monitoring Alberto Costa

Arsenal and Manchester United, along with PSG, are among the clubs tracking FC Porto right-back Alberto Costa.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and PSG are among clubs monitoring FC Porto right-back Alberto Costa, per Caught Offside. The Portuguese full-back had a fantastic first season with FC Porto and remains of interest to those top teams ahead of future windows, with the 2025/26 Primeira Liga champions protected by a significant release clause.

Alberto Costa returned to Portugal following a short six-month spell at Juventus, who sold him for a fee slightly higher than they paid for him in January 2025.

Since his return, the right-back has quickly established himself as a key member of the title-winning Porto side, making 47 appearances across all competitions last season. His performances have not gone unnoticed. Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs, as are PSG.

Both Premier League clubs are addressing full-back depth following summer exits and reported interest in other targets. Meanwhile, PSG are particularly active in the market, continuing to strengthen the right-back position currently occupied by Achraf Hakimi, and have had success recruiting from Portugal in recent years.

Arsenal’s interest and tactical fit

Arsenal have one of the best defensive setups on the continent and may not prioritise signing a new right-back. Recently, reports suggest they remain interested in Jarell Quansah of Bayer Leverkusen, which may signal Mikel Arteta’s intent to add a player who could cover both right-back and central defensive roles.

As for Costa, he is primarily a right-back and may continue in that role, though Arsenal’s stature may be attractive. However, Porto are protected by a €65 million release clause in his contract, which may prove costly for the Gunners to pay, especially as a right-back is not a priority.

Manchester United’s interest

Porto may not receive the full value of the release clause. However, Juventus’s 10% sell-on clause gives the club leverage to demand a significant fee. That said, Manchester United are also in the mix for Costa and are reportedly monitoring the €65 million-rated right-back ahead of future windows.

The idea of bringing in a new right-back might stem from the need to refresh the ranks in that role, especially as Noussair Mazraoui was reportedly linked with AC Milan in the summer. The team are continually linked with names including Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell for the left-back role.

For Arsenal, Manchester United, or PSG, the prudent approach is to keep monitoring Costa’s situation for the remainder of the season before deciding on a move next summer. There is no immediate need for any of those three clubs to invest heavily in a position where they already have reliable players.