Juventus rival Liverpool in Tyler Morton chase

Juventus have joined the race for Lyon star Tyler Morton, with Liverpool also in the mix to re-sign their former midfielder.

Juventus have joined the race for Lyon star Tyler Morton, with Liverpool also in the mix to re-sign their former player, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve. The English midfielder has excelled at Lyon since his summer 2025 move.

Liverpool may have lost a gem of a player to Lyon last summer, who has been excellent for the French side since his move there. With Lyon signing the Englishman for €18 million in the summer of 2025, Morton made 14 senior appearances for Liverpool, including loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, before establishing himself as a regular at Lyon.

The 23-year-old has since excelled for Paulo Fonseca’s side, making 43 appearances across all competitions and helping the team finish fourth before their UEFA Champions League exit to Fenerbahce.

Morton has continued to play a key role for the Ligue 1 side, making five league appearances and helping them sit second in the table. Liverpool are reportedly interested in re-signing him in the near future, and the club could explore a possible January move. However, his time at Lyon could be short-lived if Les Gones decide to cash in and sell him for a profit.

Juventus and Liverpool chasing Tyler Morton

Liverpool prioritise a midfielder to partner Andoni Iraola’s system, seeking a deep playmaker. Their search extends beyond pure holding specialists, with reported links to Lamine Camara suggesting they are looking for someone comfortable operating deeper in the system.

Liverpool are not alone in the race, with Juventus now viewed as a major suitor for Morton. The Bianconeri have been looking to add to their midfield, and a player like Morton could be seen as a good fit for their long-term plans amid the need to reconfigure the midfield unit.

If Juventus do move for the Lyon midfielder, it could spell the end for a few players, including loan signing Pape Matar Sarr, as well as Teun Koopmeiners, with the latter more similar to Morton in style. Overall, Morton is expected to attract significant interest, with Liverpool among potential suitors for a January move.