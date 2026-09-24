Arsenal, Aston Villa face Newcastle United battle in Luca Weinhandl race

Newcastle United will attempt to sign 17-year-old Austrian midfield prodigy Luca Weinhandl from Sturm Graz next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also interested in Luca Weinhandl, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Bundesliga clubs and Serie A outfits also vying for his signature. The prospective suitors are “expected to” test Sturm Graz’s resolve, with the Austrian Bundesliga outfit likely to demand around £20 million to part ways with the teenager.

Who is Luca Weinhandl?

Luca Weinhandl is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Austria impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after making significant progress under Ralf Rangnick, and several prodigies are making their mark in age-group football and in the Austrian Bundesliga. Weinhandl is one such player, having risen through the ranks at Sturm Graz over the past decade before becoming a first-team regular.

The 17-year-old has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Sturm Graz this season, accumulating nearly 1,000 minutes of game time in 13 appearances thus far while chipping in with one goal and one assist. Meanwhile, Weinhandl’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Why are English clubs interested?

Arsenal will pursue a midfielder next year despite signing Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window. Martin Zubimendi faces an uncertain future at the Emirates after plummeting in the pecking order in recent months. Additionally, Mikel Merino is on the wrong side of 30, Arsenal should sign a player who can eventually succeed the Spaniard and Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Luca Weinhandl is logical. With John McGinn and Ross Barkley on the wrong side of 30, the Villans need a young prospect who can pave the way for a smooth succession to the next generation. The Sturm Graz prodigy’s ability to contribute in front of goal while retaining solidity out of possession makes him an appealing target for Unai Emery.

Newcastle’s interest stems from their need for midfield depth. The Magpies have bolstered their midfield this year by signing Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba to replace Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. However, Joelinton is on the wrong side of 30 and has struggled with fitness issues in recent months. So, Newcastle must sign a young midfielder to add to Matthias Jaissle’s options.

As for the fee, Sturm Graz’s demand is around £20 million, which is usually steep for a teenager. However, Weinhandl’s potential to reach world-class level may justify the investment if a club acts early.